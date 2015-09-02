Grandmaster Flash
- MusicGrandmaster Flash Presents "Birth Of A Culture: The Four Elements Block Party": Date, Tickets, Venue, Live Stream And MoreGrandmaster Flash will present Birth of a Culture: The Four Elements Block Party!By Jake Skudder
- MusicGrandmaster Flash Slams People Who Misrepresent Hip-Hop's True HistoryThe legendary DJ believes that many so-called experts aren't getting the story right when it comes to the genre's origin.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHip Hop 50th Anniversary Countdown: Year 2 1974Highlighting the rise of Afrika Bambaataa, Grandmaster Flash, and Grandmaster Caz in the Bronx scene in 1974 for Hip Hop 50th Anniversary.By Jake Skudder
- MusicGrandmaster Flash Praises GloRilla's "F.N.F."The rap legend said that the Memphis rising star is exemplifying "what hip-hop should be.”By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Hip-Hop HistoryGrandmaster Flash Praises Drake As A “Genius”Grandmaster Flash spoke highly of Drake's versatility. By Aron A.
- MusicCoi Leray Talks Grandmaster Flash Co-Signing "Players": "I Love His Positive Energy"She sampled "The Message" on her latest hit, and Coi reveals what it was like meeting the Hip Hop pioneer.By Erika Marie
- NumbersScorpio Of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five Says Group Initially "Hated" “The Message”Scorpio of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five recently explained why the group originally hated their hit song, “The Message.”By Cole Blake
- Original ContentDr. Dre's New Album: Everything We KnowWith a new Dr. Dre album officially confirmed by none other than Grandmaster Flash, examine everything we know about the long-awaited project. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDr. Dre "Detox" Rumors Get New Life Thanks To Grandmaster Flash & Fans Are WaitingFollowing the news that the two icons recently reunited, fans are anticipating news regarding the possible release of "Detox."By Erika Marie
- MusicGrandmaster Flash Says Dr. Dre's New Album Is "Game-Changing"Grandmaster Flash recently had the chance to hear Dr. Dre's next project, which he swears will "change the game." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDuke Bootee, Co-Writer Of "The Message," Passes Away At 69Duke Bootee was one of the geniuses behind the legendary song "The Message."By Alexander Cole
- MusicSwizz Beatz Wants To Give Artists Who Launched Hip Hop A Million Dollars EachSwizz Beatz not only wants to give a minimum of one million dollars to artists like Melle Mel and the Sugar Hill Gang, but he believes rappers should be paying taxes to them, as well.By Erika Marie
