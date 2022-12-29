As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.

“Igh listen.. look how God works .. like literally y’all are witnessing it right now… do you know how major this is ? @bustarhymes to meet you at a time like this (unplanned) is crazy !” the “TWINNEM” rapper shared, then adding “You are truly an icon LEGEND.”

Leray exploded onto the scene with her early 2021 single “No More Parties” and has sustained her success with a string of hits since. Dropping “Blick Blick!” with Nicki Mina earlier this year, she also released her debut album Trendsetter in April 2022 and her now-viral track “Players” this past month.

Featuring a number of hip-hop artists like Polo G and Fivio Foreign, Leray’s album admittedly took time to perfect.

The rapper revealed to Billboard in April, “I am a little anxious, I will be honest, but I am very excited because I do know that the body of work that I have been working on for these last three years is absolutely amazing.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 29: Coi Leray performs at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic,)

“Everything from the features to the production is on point,” she added. “The amount of time I took, and the many trials and tribulations that helped me make this story, will be great, and I cannot wait until it drops.”

In March 2023, Leray will perform at Roling Loud California along with Travis Scott and Kodak Black. With 2022 proving to be a busy year for the artist, it’s likely that she will continue to release new music in the new year.

Check back in later with HNHH for new updates on the “Slide” star.

[Via]