It’s a busy season for Coi Leray as her “Player” track racks up streaming numbers. The latest release from the East Coast artist has also made waves across social media platforms. “Players” hosts a sample from Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s “The Message,” fusing classic Hip Hop to today’s current sound.

If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok, then you are aware of a remix to “Players” that has taken over social media. This week, Leray shared the official music video to “Players (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix),” and it’s expected to further push the single to new heights.

While the track and new visual gains steam, Leray was over in France for Paris fashion week. The rapper was filmed and photographed wearing a sheer Yves Saint Laurent dress that stole attention.

“Ysl @anthonyvaccarello thank you so much I had an amazing time,” Leray wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to come back 🆑💕.”

Additionally, the floor-length ensemble showed off just about everything Leray is working with, and she didn’t shy away from the flashing lights as she posed for the paparazzi.

The attention was also felt on social media after the “No More Parties” hitmaker flexed a few photos for fans.

“The girls are gagging rn,” she tweeted alongside an image of herself in the YSL fit. Check out more from Coi Leray below.

Coi Leray attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)