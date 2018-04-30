screenshots
- GossipIayze Allegedly Requested Underage Feet Pics From Rich Amiri's ExIayze and Rich Amiri have both recently accused each other of talking to minors.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsMichael Rapaport Claims Kevin Durant Threatened Him, Shares DMsThe actor was critical of the NBA star & Durant allegedly wrote, "I swear ima spit in your face when I see your dirty ass."By Erika Marie
- GramDJ Drama's Girlfriend Confronts & Allegedly Beats Up Side ChickDJ Drama is at the center of controversy after a woman claimed she was physically assaulted by the record executive's girlfriend.By Erika Marie
- MusicWoman Attempts To Clear Chris Brown's Name In Reported Rape: "I Was There"Kim Ford insists the singer was not involved.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Praises Kodak Black For "Amazing" Album & Asks For Tips About "Purity"The newly-freed man created one of Drake's favorite albums.By Zaynab
- SportsDwight Howard Accused Of Sleeping With Trans Women By Alleged Ex-LoverMasin Elije says Dwight Howard and his pastor threatened him with violence if he didn't keep quiet.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Blasted For Saying Diesel Approached Her Before Nicki MinajThe CEO of Wilhelmina Models shares his receipts.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentAsia Argento Allegedly Admits To Affair With Minor In Texts, Post-Sex Pics Leak OnlineArgento also admits to sleeping with him in text messages. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyElon Musk Deletes His Instagram Amid Public MeltdownElon Musk was bewitched by Azealia's social media prowess.By Devin Ch
- MusicCasanova Calls Out Celina Powell After Trying to "Expose" RapperThe great adventures of Celina Powell continue.By Milca P.
- MusicCelina Powell Tries To Drag Snoop Dogg Into Cheating ScandalDid Snoop get caught up in her web.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Tells Nya Lee To "Keep The Same F*ckin Energy" In Instagram DM FeudNya Lee reveals the contents of her Instagram spat with Cardi B. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Tells Kanye West To "Fact Check" Before Sharing InformationKanye West shares text messages from Charlamagne Tha God, John Legend & Steve.By Aron A.