Rick Ross Says He'd "Love" To Be Neighbors With Drake

It's no secret that tensions between Rick Ross and Drake have been high in recent days. Evidently, Rozay only continues to add fuel to the fire. The debacle began last week when Drake unveiled his eagerly-anticipated response to those dissing him lately, "Push Ups." On the song, he throws jabs at Metro Boomin, Future, and of course, Kendrick Lamar. He also took a few shots at Ross, threatening to steal his girl, poking fun at his age, and claiming that "every song that made it on the chart he got from Drizzy."

As expected, Rick Ross didn't waste any time responding, promptly unleashing his own diss track, "Champagne Moments." In his diss, he accuses Drake of getting a nose job, hitting French Montana with a cease and desist, and more. Drake's since shut down the nose jobs rumors, and the two of them continue to throw mostly subliminal shade online.

Lot Next To Rick Ross' Star Island Mansion Is "Only" $37M

Most recently, Rick Ross hopped online to show off the progress that's been made on his Star Island mansion. According to him, he tore the entire thing down just to rebuild it exactly how he wanted it, as money's no object to him. He even says that there's an empty lot for sale right next door, and thinks Drizzy should consider investing. "They're only asking $37M for the flat lot," he says in the clip. "You know who I'd love to be my neighbor. So, my rich friends, it's available and I know you've got somebody who would love to stay here right next to Ricky Rozay. Another famous celeb next to me."

What do you think of Rick Ross and Drake's feud? What about Rozay telling Drizzy he should buy the lot next to his Star Island mansion? Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

