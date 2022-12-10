Russ shared a new Boi-1da-produced track titled “Too Much” on Friday. With the song, Russ addresses turning down a $50 million offer for his entire catalog of music.

“$50 million for the catalog, I turnt down (Facts) / I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how,” he raps.

Russ previously addressed the offer in a TikTok post he shared, earlier this week while promoting the new single.

“They offered me $50,000,000 for my catalog and I turned it down because my soul is not for sale,” he captioned a video posted on TikTok.

Sonny Digital took issue with Russ’ remark in a comment shared on the RapTV page.

“My catalog is not my soul,” the multi-platinum producer wrote.

Russ is also preparing to release another single on Friday, December 16. Additionally, his next album, Chomp 3, will arrive in 2023.

“Idk but I wrote to two alchemist beats today I gotta ambitious feature lineup so bare with me but 2023 is the for sure goal,” he announced on Twitter, last month. “On this flight writing to Boi1da Alchemist & Jake One beats CHOMP 3 otw CHOMP 2 > everything that’s dropped since.”

Chomp 3 will be Russ’ first full-length album since releasing its predecessor in 2021.

Check out Russ’ “Too Much” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fifty million for the catalog, I turned down

I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how

These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?

soul not for sale pic.twitter.com/I38Lrc3nPt — RUSS (@russdiemon) December 8, 2022

