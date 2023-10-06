Camila Cabello’s Rise From Havana To Hollywood

Only a handful of artists can boast of climbing up the ranks in the industry as quickly as Camila Cabello has. It is not an easy feat to have a successful solo career after being a part of a prominent girl group. However, Cabello has evidently done it, becoming a bonafide solo star after parting ways with Fifth Harmony. Apparently, her talent and drive have spoken for and propelled her as far as she has come.



Excitingly, despite the success she has enjoyed so far, there is still a lot more in store for the superstar. Now, she’s setting her sights on taking over Hollywood. The Cinderella actress was recently seen showing off her walk on the L’Oreal Paris Fashion Week runway, swiftly turning heads. Between the music and the glamor, Camila Cabello seems to be living a true-life fairytale.

Before The Fame

Camilla Cabello was born to a Mexican father and Cuban mother on March 3, 1997, in Havana, Cuba. At age six, she moved to Miami, Florida, with her family. Cabello came from humble beginnings, but with a talent like hers, she was soon shot in the direction of fame. She developed a love for music at a very young age, and sharply nurtured it as she grew. In 2012, at the young age of 15, she decided to take a big step that changed her life forever.

Camila Cabello & The X-Factor

Auditioning for a spot in a competition as big as The X-Factor is daunting for anybody, and even more so for a teenager. However, at 15, Cabello took on the challenge and, despite the hurdles, clearly had a destiny. Simon Cowell, the famed judge, shared with Extra that the young singer initially missed out on the chance to audition. Luckily, they crossed paths at just the right time for her dreams to come true.

“I happened to go backstage and I saw her crying, asked her why she was crying, and she said, you know, it was too late for her to audition…,” he said. Cowell eventually offered her a new audition spot, and that completely altered her life’s trajectory. However, that was not the end of her challenges as Cabello faced yet another major obstacle. Later in the competition, she was eliminated as a solo contestant on The X-Factor boot camp stage.

Once again, in a fortunate twist of fate, she was given yet another chance at success. Cabello was called back to be one of five members of a newly formed girl group. Consequently, Fifth Harmony was born. While they placed third at the end of that season, the group achieved widespread commercial success.

Camila Cabello & Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane made up the girl group Fifth Harmony. Fresh out of The X-Factor, they signed a joint deal with Syco Music and Epic Records. In the years that followed, the group achieved significant success worldwide. While together, Fifth Harmony released three successful studio albums that included their biggest hits, “Worth It” and “Work from Home.” They are now regarded as one of the most successful girl groups of all time. While the group has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2018, Camila Cabello officially departed from Fifth Harmony in December 2016.

Becoming A Solo Star

Camila Cabello released her debut solo single, “Crying in the Club,” to moderate success in May 2017. Her breakthrough, however, came with her second single, the chart-topping smash hit “Havana.” It became the official lead single of her eponymous debut album, Camila. Her Grammy-nominated chart-topper, “Señorita,” further defined her impressive capabilities outside of Fifth Harmony. The song remains one of the Top 10 most streamed songs in Spotify history. Since then, Cabello has released two additional albums, both of which garnered generally positive reviews.

Embracing Hollywood

Camila Cabello is no stranger to the lights and cameras of film and television. The star has appeared in several movies and shows since 2014 but has mostly starred as herself. Cabello’s first major casting was in the 2021 musical film Cinderella, in which she plays the titular character. She also notably starred as a coach on the 22nd season of NBC’s The Voice—a truly full-circle moment for the superstar, as she was discovered on a similar show.

In 2023, Cabello is set to star in two upcoming movies, Rob Peace and DreamWorks’ animated musical comedy film Trolls Band Together. Maintaining a successful musical career, Camila Cabello seems to be slowly branching out into film and television, as well. She has come a long way since leaving Havana as a child. Moreover, she is still largely on the rise, all while keeping her Cuban roots alive.

