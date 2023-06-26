Lauren Michelle Jauregui Morgado, known professionally as Lauren Jauregui, is an American singer and songwriter. She first rose to fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. One of the best-selling girl groups of all time, Fifth Harmony was formed during the second season of The X Factor U.S. in 2012. Jauregui initially auditioned as a solo artist​.

Early Life

Born on June 27, 1996, in Miami, Florida, to Cuban parents, Jauregui grew up expressing herself through the arts. She enjoyed singing, writing, dancing, choreographing, playing piano, and painting. Lauren was also a participant in her school's talent show and softball team. The eldest of three siblings, Jauregui attended a co-ed Catholic school from pre-K through sixth grade. Then, she moved to Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, an all-girls Catholic college preparatory school in Miami, on an academic scholarship​.

Fifth Harmony

After Fifth Harmony was signed to Simon Cowell's label Syco Music and L.A. Reid's Epic Records in 2013, Jauregui began experimenting with different sounds and exploring solo songwriting. She collaborated on songs with Marian Hill, Steve Aoki, and Halsey, and released her debut solo song, "Expectations," in October 2018 under Columbia Records​.

In January 2019, she released the song "More Than That." Jauregui also contributed "Invisible Chains" to the soundtrack of the film Birds of Prey (2020) and released the Tainy-produced Latin song "Lento" in March 2020. In April 2020, she released the track "50ft."​

Lauren Jauregui: Solo Music

Jauregui's debut EP, Prelude, was released in November 2021, marking a significant milestone in her solo career. In 2023, she returned with her second solo EP, In Between, released on May 26th. This marked yet another step forward in her journey as a solo artist, showcasing her growth and evolving sound​​.

Throughout her career, Lauren Jauregui has demonstrated a commitment to her craft and a desire to evolve as an artist continually. She remains a strong and influential voice in the music industry, captivating audiences with her unique style and powerful performances. As she continues to explore and grow, fans can look forward to more groundbreaking music from this talented artist.