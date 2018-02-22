Artist Bio

Following in the footsteps of musical legends like Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, and Beyonce, Camila Cabello had to risk everything to make her voice heard.

Camila got her start in 2015, when she auditioned for the second season of the X-Factor TV show. Camila was eliminated from the contest, but was subsequently brought back alongside four other contestants, to form the girl group that would eventually come to be known as Fifth Harmony. After a third-place finish on the show, the group would sign with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music, as well as Epic Records. However, one EP, two albums, and a couple of number one hits later, Camila wanted to follow her own vision.

Leaving an already successful girl group is hard, but Camila Cabello has proved that she has what it takes to make it as a solo artist. Her impossible-to-escape-from smash single “Havana”, which features Young Thug, helped propel her debut album Camila, to a number one debut on the Billboard charts. The album, full of Spanish influences, was inspired by her own childhood, growing up in Havana, Cuba and Mexico City.

If Camila continues her winning streak, she should have no problems continuing to assert her independence, as well as releasing killer tracks.