Drake Joins Roshtein's Stream In Turks & Caicos, His Shoutout Boosts Club Sales

Drizzy's IG love for Flacka made business boom at the Noah's Ark beach club, and there are rumors that they're actually an item.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Drake's latest Turks and Caicos vacation over the past week proves that wherever he goes, money will follow. Moreover, he had a great time on his trip with his crew, and spent a lot of social media time shouting out his favorite bartender and assistant manager at the Noah's Ark beach club: Flacka. In fact, Drizzy's love for her– which began back in a 2022 getaway– has brought the establishment a whole lot more in terms of food and drink sales, club manager Phillip Misick told TMZ Hip Hop. Not only that, but it's been such a large volume of new business that they apparently haven't had time to quantify the boost with certainty.

However, that wasn't the only spot that Drake blew up during his trip, although this one didn't need much advertising. Roshtein, the longest-running and arguably most successful slot streamer, recently held a live session in Turks and Caicos. During it, the Toronto superstar pulled up to greet his fellow Stake advocate, and they both went out afterward to get some drinks around. Overall, this added to the wild times that this vacation seemed to hold, and it's been fun to witness it all so far.

Drake Surprises Roshtein's Stream: Watch

Surely, it's also been a whirlwind of emotions for Flacka, who got a lot of new fans overnight, brand partnership opportunities, and who is driving much of Noah's Ark beach club current success. Many fans who make it there want to know if she and Drake are an actual item, and since we have no confirmation, we wouldn't bet on it. Even more fans hope to one day see the 6ix God around one of his favorite vacation spots. The few that were lucky enough to greet him this time around even got some free shots as a gift from him.

Meanwhile, Aubrey Graham's appearance on Pink Friday 2 has many fans feeling quite happy. A Young Money reunion was long overdue, especially since Nicki Minaj didn't make it on For All The Dogs like they promised. We'll see if any more fun from this trip emerges online, and what his next musical moves will be. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, check back in with HNHH.

