Drake Posts Throwback Pics While Reminiscing On His Relationships: Photos

Apparently Drake is feeling quite nostalgic these days, because he just took to Instagram with a throwback post on Sunday (December 10). Moreover, it features pictures of him from presumably over ten years ago, whether it's with drinks, family at a meal, what looks like a record company or label office, or with his friends and partners. It's always wild to look back at Drizzy's earlier phases, as you can tell how much fashion has changed and you're reminded that this wasn't the biggest star in the world at one point. Recently, he also shared a clip of himself singing along to one of his old songs, so maybe he's just in a reminiscent mood.

"I’m a nice guy but deep down a ice cold Toronto soul in a mink coat… but if you knew me back then you should already know," Drake's latest Instagram throwback post's caption read. "ATF Precise Ent. Heartfelt Music Group Get Faded." In addition to looking back on the past, the Toronto superstar is also making sure to spend some quality time with fans whenever he gets the chance. While on vacation, he bought some fans a round of shots, which they surely appreciated a lot.

Drake's Throwback Pics: Take A Look

Meanwhile, Drake recently appeared as a featured guest on "Needle," one of many highlights off of the new album Pink Friday 2. Considering how important Young Money's come-up was and how much they helped each other along the way, we love to see him and Nicki Minaj remain on good terms and supporting each other. We just wish that Aubrey Graham would've also included Queen Barb on his latest record, For All The Dogs, but alas, we were unlucky. Plenty of fans took this further and got straight-up mad, but you can't always get what you want.

Also, there are these beef rumors with Metro Boomin that might be one of the biggest tragedies when it comes to two artists we love not getting along. Do you think they're really on bad terms or are we reading too deeply into things? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, come back to HNHH.

