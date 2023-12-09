Drake Buys Shots For Fans On Vacation, Hits New Spotify Milestone

Drake paid it back to his fans this week, buying a massive round of shots for his fans while vacationing in Turks & Caicos. A very scruffy-looking Drizzy was greeted by massive cheers, with some of the bar staff ruffling his hair. Of course, Drake is no stranger to doing nice things for his fans. During the "It's All a Blur" tour, Drake promised to buy first-class tickets home for a pair of fans who had traveled all the way from Japan to see him perform.

Meanwhile, Drizzy also hit a major milestone on Spotify. The Six God surpassed an eye-popping 90 billion streams across all features on the platform. It once again just proves that Drake is unmatched when it comes to musical dominance on the streaming platform. Drake is the first artist in history to reach this huge milestone.

DJ Khaled Regrets Missing MySpace DM From Drake

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled recently revealed that he once missed a MySpace DM from a pre-fame Drake. "I didn't know how to work that MySpace stuff. But oh my God, if I had an opportunity to sign Drake or work with Drake before Drake was Drake. But it just shows you that he had love for me as a producer, DJ, and as an artist. The music I was making. He had love right and that's so dope. It's one of the biggest artists in the world and he's my family and he's my brother. But just to know that, before he exploded, he was listening to DJ Khaled. Wow," Khaled said on Club Shay Shay.

Since then, Khaled and Drizzy have collabed nine times. Their first musical endeavor was "Fed Up" in 2009. Furthermore, their most recent venture was 2022's "No Secret". As with any two superstars in the game who aren't beefing, Six God and Khaled have formed a very close friendship. However, it's interesting to know that there was a chance for their partnership to begin even earlier.

