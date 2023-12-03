Drake & Adonis' New Air Force 1 Ad Sees Father & Son Sharing The Love

Drake and his son Adonis have shared in the latest ad for the "Love You Forever" Nike Air Force 1s. The print ad sees Drake and Adonis chilling as a hairdresser braids the latter's hair. The shoes are almost identical to the standard white Air Force 1s. However "Love You Forever" is inscribed on the side of the heel. Furthermore, the star-shaped traction points on the sole have been reshaped into hearts. The current retail price is $160.

“Family Ties. The Boy for NOCTA Love You Forever AF1 Available on NOCTA.com and SNKRS,” the ad is captioned on Instagram. It's Drake's most recent collab with NOCTA, following his NBA-themed drop last month. That campaign included some hilarious print ads, including Kevin Durant hoovering up money. Drake's NOCTA drop included everything from $18 to a $175 jacket.

Jim Jones Says Drake Had The Best Of The Album

Meanwhile, Jim Jones has declared For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition his best album of the year. Jones gave his answer at last month's ComplexCon. “That extendo clip that Drake just dropped got real spooky on n-ggas,” Jones explained. However, he also gave props to Too Good To Be True and Utopia. The six-song deluxe EP recently helped push the Drake product back to the top of the Billboard album charts. Despite the success of the album, last week only marked its second week at No. 1. It displaced Stray Kids' ROCK-STAR, which tumbled to No. 7.

Furthermore, For All The Dogs has also reached platinum certification in recent weeks. However, the RIAA has yet to confirm this. For All The Dogs was able to hold off another resurgence from 1989 (Taylor's Version), which spent another week at No. 2. Ironically, the first track of Drake's EP shouts out Taylor Swift. "Taylor Swift the only n-gga that I ever rated. Only one could make me drop the album just a little later. Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it," Drake raps on "Red Button".

