"Pink Friday 2" Projected To Top Album Chart, Breaks Spotify Record For Female Hip-Hop

"Pink Friday 2" has taken the music scene by storm this week.

Ben Mock
Pink Friday 2 is expected to debut at No. 1 when it becomes chart-eligible next week. According to HDD, the album's first-week projections currently sit at a very strong 170,000-190,000 units. That should be more than enough to see Pink Friday 2 jump right to the top of the Billboard chart. If that becomes the case, it will be Nicki Minaj's first No. 1 album since Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012. Both The Pinkprint and Queen peaked at No. 2 in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

Furthermore, per Chart Data on X, Pink Friday 2 has broken Spotify's record for a female hip-hop debut on the platform. The album is also currently at No. 1 on Apple Music's real-time chart. The previous record was held by a pair of Doja Cat albums - Scarlet and Planet Her. The Barbz, of course, are absolutely over the moon about the success of Pink Friday 2.

Nicki Minaj Thanks J. Cole For Pink Friday 2 Collab

Meanwhile, Minaj herself took to social media to personally thank J. Cole for collaborating on "Let Me Calm Down". "This man J. Cole had a 2 hour talk with me. 2. Two!!!! Didn’t realize I was sitting on a therapist couch but ummm😩2 days later I heard this verse & couldn’t stop crying," Minaj began her post. "In a world where we know EXACTLY how & WHEN to tear each other apart, there are still Kings & Queens who know how to put ppl back together. Patch them up. Heal them. Empower them. Understand them. Listen to them. Make them do the most beautiful thing a human being can do," she continued.

Furthermore, she also highlighted how the verse reminded her of the first time that her son smiled at her. "After having #papabear I couldn’t wait for the day he’d smile @ me. First smile? It was one day when I blew a kiss @ him. I said “papa mmuuuaahhhhh!!!!” then? Time froze. Froze. He smiled? He smiled. At Me? Looking directly in my eyes? Yes. Me? Held back the tears & just kept doing a billion more times. I cried later," Minaj noted. Be sure to read her full post below.

