"Pink Friday 2" Projected To Top Album Chart, Breaks Spotify Record For Female Hip-Hop

Pink Friday 2 is expected to debut at No. 1 when it becomes chart-eligible next week. According to HDD, the album's first-week projections currently sit at a very strong 170,000-190,000 units. That should be more than enough to see Pink Friday 2 jump right to the top of the Billboard chart. If that becomes the case, it will be Nicki Minaj's first No. 1 album since Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012. Both The Pinkprint and Queen peaked at No. 2 in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

Furthermore, per Chart Data on X, Pink Friday 2 has broken Spotify's record for a female hip-hop debut on the platform. The album is also currently at No. 1 on Apple Music's real-time chart. The previous record was held by a pair of Doja Cat albums - Scarlet and Planet Her. The Barbz, of course, are absolutely over the moon about the success of Pink Friday 2.

Meanwhile, Minaj herself took to social media to personally thank J. Cole for collaborating on "Let Me Calm Down". "This man J. Cole had a 2 hour talk with me. 2. Two!!!! Didn’t realize I was sitting on a therapist couch but ummm😩2 days later I heard this verse & couldn’t stop crying," Minaj began her post. "In a world where we know EXACTLY how & WHEN to tear each other apart, there are still Kings & Queens who know how to put ppl back together. Patch them up. Heal them. Empower them. Understand them. Listen to them. Make them do the most beautiful thing a human being can do," she continued.

Furthermore, she also highlighted how the verse reminded her of the first time that her son smiled at her. "After having #papabear I couldn’t wait for the day he’d smile @ me. First smile? It was one day when I blew a kiss @ him. I said “papa mmuuuaahhhhh!!!!” then? Time froze. Froze. He smiled? He smiled. At Me? Looking directly in my eyes? Yes. Me? Held back the tears & just kept doing a billion more times. I cried later," Minaj noted. Be sure to read her full post below.

