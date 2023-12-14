Drake Is Bad At Golf But Still Plays For This One Reason

Drake has always been someone who likes to try new things. Overall, we have seen this on social media, time and time again. Now, he has all the time in the world to engage in past times and other activities. He has vowed to take a break from the rap game, and although he has a tour with J. Cole next year, he still has a nice break. Throughout the past few weeks, he has been in Turks & Caicos, enjoying the sun as the Winter approaches. It has been a nice vacation for him as he cools out in his favorite spot.

As it turns out, Drizzy recently took a page out of the DJ Khaled paybook. In the Instagram post below, you can see that he took to the golf course to enjoy a round of the sport. As many of you already know, golf is a difficult and oftentimes frustrating sport. It can be hard to really break any ground, and for the most part, you can never really be consistent at it. Only the pros are getting consistent scores and hitting the fairway every time. Drake is well-aware of this, and he is very realistic about his skill.

Drake On The Golf Course

"I’m trash at this sport but the drinks are hitting," Drake wrote in his caption. Overall, the drinks are a huge reason to play golf. Furthermore, there is a social aspect to it as you usually play with a group of friends. Although you could have a rough round, being around your buddies does make the whole experience more palatable. Hopefully, with each round of golf that he plays, Drizzy gets at least a little bit better. After all, you don't want to be bad at the sport forever, especially if you hit the links often.

Let us know your thoughts on golf, in the comments section below. What is the best score you've ever gotten?

