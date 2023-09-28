Dillon Danis Reiterates Logan Paul Steroid Claims, Paul Says Nina Agdal Will Attend Fight

Dillon Danis has doubled down on claims that Logan Paul uses steroids. "I love you, Mams, but this is the biggest scam. The reason USADA is effective is because of its random testing during camp. Logan Paul wants testing now because he used during camp, and now he's having a doctor clean his system, anticipating a test might be coming. And WWE tests regularly? Come on, I don't even need to comment on that 😂," Danis said on X, formerly Twitter. His comments were in response to assurances about testing from promoter Mams Taylor.

It's the second time this week that Danis has spoken out about scheduled testing for his fight with Paul. "This is nonsense. Another scam by Logan Paul to pretend he's clean. Setting a specific day and time for a piss test is the easiest to beat in all of sports, especially for someone like him with experience. It's why the UFC switched to USADA," Danis tweeted after initial reports that the fighters would be tested before their bout. As Danis has pointed out, there is little point in drug testing if the fighters know when the drug test is coming. The whole point of anti-doping agencies is to perform testing to hold people accountable. Elite athletes such as Olympians must keep detailed logs of their day-to-day activities. This is so that they can be easily found and contacted for a random drug check.

Nina Agdal Will Attend Fight, Logan Paul Says

Meanwhile, Paul told The Canvas Club podcast that Nina Agdal will attend the fight next month. Furthermore, Paul reiterated that her restraining order against Danis was not a physical order. The pair are allowed to be in close proximity to one another without legal repercussions. The fight is set to go down in Manchester, England on October 14.

All of this comes with the backdrop of Agdal actively suing Danis, hence the restraining order. Agdal has accused Danis of causing her emotional damage and harming her public reputation. This has reportedly occurred through his harassment and posting of explicit images. The aforementioned restraining order, which Danis chose not to protest, prohibits Danis from posting explicit images of Agdal on social media.

