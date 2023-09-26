Dillon Danis Accuses Logan Paul Of Drug Test Scam

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul have been in a lengthy war. Overall, this battle has been getting a little bit out of hand. We say this because Danis is constantly saying some nasty things about Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. He has posted a plethora of unsavory photos of her and continues to do harm. Although she was granted a temporary restraining order against him, Danis has continued to post about Agdal. Some fans feel like he is out of control, but for him, it is simply a tactic that will help him win.

Recently, Danis has been harping on Logan Paul and his "natural" state of being. Essentially, Danis has been accusing Logan of taking steroids. He says their drug testing has not been sufficient and that Paul is on the juice. Of course, Logan has denied this, and a new report suggests that both fighters will be tested right before their match. However, Danis is not convinced by any of this. In fact, he took to Twitter to let his feelings be known.

Dillon Danis Refuses To Hold Back

"This is nonsense," Danis began. "Another scam by Logan Paul to pretend he's clean. Setting a specific day and time for a piss test is the easiest to beat in all of sports, especially for someone like him with experience. It's why the UFC switched to USADA." At the end of the day, drug testing in every sport has been questioned at one point or another. Some believe that leagues simply say they drug test to remain credible in the eyes of viewers. However, they tend to look the other way when a positive test comes back. It's an allegation that has existed forever, and Danis is invoking it here.

Let us know what you think of Dillon Danis and his comments, down below. Also, tell us who think is going to win this upcoming fight. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always seek to keep you informed.

