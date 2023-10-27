Dillon Danis Calls Cap On Logan Paul’s Negative Drug Test

Dillon Danis has once again voiced his belief that Logan Paul used steroids ahead of their boxing match earlier this month. Furthermore, Danis called cap on Paul's proof that his post-fight test came back clean. "The testing was a joke, literally. Piss test after fight, famously easy to beat. Old man in the room wasn’t even paying attention. You're a juicehead, and you proved that with the way the testing was done," Danis wrote on social media in response to a picture of Paul's letter from VADA.

Drug testing became a large part of the lead-up to the Paul-Danis fight. After numerous claims by Danis that Paul was juicing, both parties agreed to a drug test before the fight. However, Danis claimed he was never tested and Paul's test letter shows that he was tested the day after the fight. However, thanks to the negative test, there is no evidence other than Danis' word, that Paul was using before the fight.

Dana White Weighs In On UFC Signing Danis

Meanwhile, Dana White recently weighed in on the possibility of the UFC signing Danis to a fight contract. "I don't know. I haven't even thought about that," White admitted when asked. Danis has been adamant in recent weeks about getting a shot in the UFC following his fight with Logan Paul. He has gone as far as to call out Jon Jones and say the promotion can throw whoever they want at him as a debut.

However, Danis' appeal to the promotion remains questionable. He is 2-0 in an MMA career with UFC rival Bellator. However, those fights both occurred in 2019 and Danis hasn't competitively stepped into the Octagon since. Furthermore, his fight with Paul showed that he's more bark than bite. Especially as the UFC grows, there isn't as much room for guys who trash-talk seven ways to Sunday but can't back it up in the ring. The one thing Danis does have going for him is that is a regular training partner of Conor McGregor, whose name holds a lot of weight within the promotion.

