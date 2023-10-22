Dillon Danis Appeals Logan Paul Fight Result, WWE Star Responds

Dillon Danis has reportedly appealed his disqualification loss to Logan Paul last weekend. It's unclear exactly what Danis is appealing, given he clearly met the threshold for a disqualification given his attempted illegal grab on Paul in the dying seconds of the fight. Furthermore, given how thoroughly Paul was beating Danis at the time of the DQ, it's likely that the fight would be ruled a unanimous decision win for Paul.

Furthermore, even Paul appeared confused by the news. "Embarrassing & desperate. What’s the appeal? He tried to take me down, failed. He tried to choke me out, failed. He didn’t even try to fight back, he just took his ass beating like a bitch. Dude really thinks he can handle everything online. He should just accept the loss like a man & move on with his pathetic life," Paul wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the news. Over half of the DAZN Prime Card matches are currently under investigation for an appeal.

Danis Challenges Paul To MMA Bout

Meanwhile, Danis almost immediately challenged Paul to an MMA fight following their bout in Manchester. "A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 count, and rocked you multiple times. If I were Nina, I'd call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next," Danis wrote on social media Saturday morning. It was a response to post from Paul himself. "Honestly nothing to be proud about. that dude sucks, a real cunt. I’m gonna go back to living my life but felt good to beat his ass for 6 rounds and let him embarrass himself. Drink prime," Paul wrote on social media an hour or so after the fight.

Furthermore, Paul, who chose to speak with the media after the fight, had nothing positive to say about Danis. "Dillon Danis truly is a coward. I forgave Dillon before this fight started. It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion. But he was calling himself a real fighter? Conor McGregor, you see that?" Paul said. Furthermore, he quickly turned his attention back to his current day job - fighting in the WWE. "This is a hobby for me. My true passion, I'm a WWE superstar. I'm an American boy, and I want that U.S. title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once and I'm coming for that U.S. championship."

