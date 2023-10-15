KSI & Tommy Fury Fight Labeled A “Disgrace To Boxing”

MMA legend Jorge Mavidal blasted the boxing match between KSI and Tommy Fury as a "disgrace to boxing". The fight was the marquee bout of the Prime Card, which also featured Logan Paul fighting Dillon Danis. However, fans were left disappointed as Fury put little effort into his majority decision win. KSI was overmatched and completely gassed by the end of the fight. This led to extended periods of clinching and grappling, typically instigated by the YouTuber. This led many disgruntled fans and reporters to state that the fight was closer to wrestling than boxing.

KSI has come into the fight with a major chip on his shoulder, as well as claims that Fury wasn't taking the fight seriously. However, KSI offered little in the way of challenge for Fury and the close scorecards were more a reflection of Fury's lack of effort than anything on the part of the YouTuber.

Dillon Danis Challenges Logan Paul To MMA Fight

Meanwhile, following the night's other headliner, Dillon Danis has called on Logan Paul for a rematch in the Octagon. "A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 count, and rocked you multiple times. If I were Nina, I'd call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next," Danis wrote on social media Saturday morning. It was a response to post from Paul himself. "Honestly nothing to be proud about. that dude sucks, a real cunt. I’m gonna go back to living my life but felt good to beat his ass for 6 rounds and let him embarrass himself. Drink prime," Paul wrote on social media an hour or so after the fight.

Furthermore, Paul, who chose to speak with the media after the fight, had nothing positive to say about Danis. "Dillon Danis truly is a coward. I forgave Dillon before this fight started. It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion. But he was calling himself a real fighter? Conor McGregor, you see that?" Paul said. Furthermore, he quickly turned his attention back to his current day job - fighting in the WWE. "This is a hobby for me. My true passion, I'm a WWE superstar. I'm an American boy, and I want that U.S. title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once and I'm coming for that U.S. championship."

