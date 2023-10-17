Dillon Danis Destroyed By Piers Morgan For Landing Nine Punches Against Logan paul

Dillon Danis got embarrassed by Logan Paul. Overall, Danis was talking a big game prior to the fight. However, this proved to not work out in his favor. We say that because he got absolutely destroyed in the fight. Although Logan wasn't able to knock out Danis, he thoroughly outboxed him. Danis ended up landing just nine punches and was subsequently disqualified for trying to guillotine his opponent. It was extremely embarrassing, and fans were not happy with what they saw.

Ever since making it back to social media, Danis has tried to deflect blame on Logan himself. Firstly, he said that Logan was juicing. Secondly, he claimed that Logan should have been disqualified due to a team member entering the ring. Lastly, he tried to say that Logan was running away. Today, Danis appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored where he got to speak his mind about the fight. Unfortunately for Danis, he was thoroughly embarrassed by Morgan, who wasn't buying into his excuses.

Dillon Danis Tries To Defend Himself

In the video above, Morgan got on Danis' case for only being able to land nine punches. Danis subsequently said that it was Paul's fight for going to his back foot. However, Morgan noted that this is a poor excuse, especially since he threw more punches at the security guard. Danis said that the guard was a big guy and he wanted to get at him. Needless to say, there is no reasoning with a conman. No matter what you try and say, Danis and his sycophants will continue to move the goalposts.

If you saw the fight, you know that Danis will likely never box again. This is good news for the rest of us. Let us know what you thought of the joke of match, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed.

