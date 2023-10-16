Dillon Danis Shouts Out Conor McGregor After Horrific Showing Against Logan Paul

Dillon Danis got absolutely dusted against Logan Paul this past weekend. Overall, it was a pretty bad fight for everyone involved. Logan didn't look particularly good. However, he was much better than Danis, who couldn't hit anything to save his life. He was getting beaten up pretty handily, and it became clear that he is a social media warrior. Despite all of this, he is still feeling thankful. For instance, he took to Twitter today where he thanked his mentor Conor McGregor. Below, you can see the array of nice words.

"Just an appreciation post for my brother," Danis wrote. "I have learned so much from him in my life and he always has had my back through everything. He is the greatest fighter of our generation and I'm blessed to call him my brother. I could go on for paragraphs about what this man has done for me but just wanted to say, love you, my G. Got your back till the end."

Dillon Danis Gives His Thoughts

McGregor eventually replied to Danis by noting just how proud he is of him. Moreover, he noted that Danis accomplished a lot by getting in the ring. He even brought up his jiu-jitsu titles, as if that means anything after such a shocking drubbing. "Proud of you Dillon!" Conor said back. "You built that card tremendously and went out swinging! 4x jiu jitsu world champion with the bottle to go into Pro boxing in front of the world. Chalk it up to the first time ever in history that has been done! Well done brother! Onwards!"

Needless to say, Danis should probably never get back in the ring, ever again. His showing was embarrassing, and had he fought a real boxer, he would have been knocked out easily. Let us know what you thought of Danis and his performance, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

