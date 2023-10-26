Dana White Says He “Hasn’t Thought About” Signing Dillon Danis

Dana White recently gave a fairly blunt answer about the possibility of signing Dillon Danis to the UFC. "I don't know. I haven't even thought about that," White admitted when asked. Danis has been adamant in recent weeks about getting a shot in the UFC following his fight with Logan Paul. He has gone as far as to call out Jon Jones and say the promotion can throw whoever they want at him as a debut.

However, Danis' appeal to the promotion remains questionable. He is 2-0 in an MMA career with UFC rival Bellator. However, those fights both occurred in 2019 and Danis hasn't competitively stepped into the Octagon since. Furthermore, his fight with Paul showed that he's more bark than bite. Especially as the UFC grows, there isn't as much room for guys who trash-talk seven ways to Sunday but can't back it up in the ring. The one thing Danis does have going for him is that is a regular training partner of Conor McGregor, whose name holds a lot of weight within the promotion.

Dana White Defends Bud Light Partnership

Elsewhere, Dana White has defended his decision to partner the UFC with Bud Light. The brand returns as the promotion's official beer after the two sides originally parted ways in 2019. "Everybody on every side of this deal that were involved -- other beer companies and everything else -- absolutely, positively knows that this was not about money for me. We were going to end up with money no matter who we ended up with," White said. Furthermore, he said it was "f-cking stupid" for people to say it was just about the money. He argued that all sponsorships are about money.

Bud Light has been the target of right-wing outrage for most of the year. It follows the brand's decision to partner transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. That led to many right-wing individuals saying they were going to boycott the beer. This in turn led to wild inflated claims as to how much money Amherser-Busch reportedly lost over the deal. At most, Bud Light saw a year-on-year decrease of around 10% during the second quarter of 2023. However, the brand remains one of America's top beer products.

