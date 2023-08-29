Dana White Posts Video Of Man Trying To Kick Down His Door

Dana White is someone who has gained a considerable amount of wealth over the years. Overall, he is the president of the UFC, and he is also the man behind Power Slap. Although he can be a controversial figure, he continues to be a huge part of the fight world. For better or for worse, he is the man who signs the cheques of some of the best fighters in the entire world. He continues to be a powerful and influential force, and that probably will not change anytime soon.

Unfortunately, when you are as rich and famous as he is, there are going to be people out there looking to take you down. Overall, that was on full display recently as a man showed up to his home and tried to kick his door down. We know this because White has cameras on his property, right outside of his front door. While taking to social media, White revealed what happened. Below, you can see a man repeatedly kicking at his door, trying to get in. However, the man eventually just runs away.

Read More: Dana White Net Worth 2023: What Is The UFC President Worth?

Dana White Calls Out Would-Be Intruder

A man tried to break into Dana White's house last night. 😮‼️ pic.twitter.com/FKt5wNJWS6 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 29, 2023

This happened at White’s home in Levant, Maine. As White describes, he is willing to give $2500 to anyone who calls the police with the man’s identity. So far, it doesn’t seem like there have been any takers. However, we’re sure the power of White’s online community can come together on this one. After all, Levant, Maine is not a massive town, so there is probably someone out there who is keeping tabs on the situation. Either way, it was probably a bit frightening for White to watch this all play out.

Hopefully, White is able to figure out this crime and get some piece of mind. Perhaps more security measures are in order. Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed of the latest news from the biggest artists in the world.

Read More: Dana White Confirms Mark Zuckerberg’s UFC Interest