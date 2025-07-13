Juice WRLD’s legacy expands with Legends Never Die (5 Year Anniversary Edition), a deluxe reissue of his chart-topping third album.

The 26-track project includes unreleased material that showcases the late artist’s emotional depth and sonic versatility. Among the standout additions are “The Way,” a long-awaited collaboration with XXXTENTACION, and the introspective “All Life Long,” produced by Take a Daytrip and Dot da Genius.

“The Way” unites two departed voices of a generation. XXX opens with a quiet, acoustic plea for direction. Juice follows with meditative lyrics about isolation and searching for peace.

“All Life Long” brings a nostalgic, synth-heavy sound to the expanded tracklist, which already includes features from The Weeknd, Halsey, The Kid LAROI, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and Marshmello. Originally released in 2020, Legends Never Die debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and placed five songs in the Hot 100’s top 10—matching a feat only achieved by Drake and The Beatles.

Juice’s influence remains strong. His 2024 posthumous album The Party Never Ends featured Eminem, Fall Out Boy, Nicki Minaj, and Offset. The release coincided with the final Juice WRLD Day in Chicago, a tribute filled with performances from Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, G Herbo, and more.

Carmela Wallace, Juice’s mother, continues his mission through the Live Free 999 Fund. Created in 2020, the organization supports young people navigating addiction and mental health struggles with empathy and honesty. For free crisis counseling, text LF999 to 741741.

Legends Never Die (Deluxe) - Juice WRLD

Official Tracklist

1. Anxiety (Intro)

2. Conversations

3. Titanic

4. Bad Energy

5. Righteous

6. Blood On My Jeans

7. Smile (with The Weeknd)

8. Tell Me U Luv Me (with Trippie Redd)

9. Hate the Other Side (with Marshmello & The Kid Laroi)

10. Get Through It (Interlude)

11. Life’s A Mess (with Halsey)

12. Come & Go (with Marshmello)

13. I Want It

14. Fighting Demons

15. Wishing Well

16. Screw Juice

17. Up Up and Away

18. The Man, The Myth, The Legend (Interlude)

19. Stay High

20. Can’t Die

21. Man of the Year

22. Juice WRLD Speaks from Heaven (Outro)

23. The Way (feat. XXXTentacion)

24. All Life Long

25. In My Head