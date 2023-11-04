Matthew Perry’s Funeral Attended By “Friends” Cast

Last week, American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry was found unresponsive at his LA home. He was later pronounced dead at the age of 54 due to an apparent drowning. While countless fans and peers mourn the tragic and untimely loss, there is one notable crew of people that fans have been waiting to hear from.

The actor is known for his time on the beloved sitcom Friends, which he starred in alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox. Perry's former castmates attended his funeral yesterday, which was hosted at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, across from the Warner Bros. Studio lot where the series was filmed. Perry's coffin was carried by his family. His mother Suzanne Morrison, his father John Bennett Perry, his stepfather, Keith Morrison of Dateline, and more were also in attendance. The intimate LA ceremony hosted around 20 guests in total.

Friends Cast Members

Cast members of "Friends" winner for Best Comedy Series at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards. L-R: David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

While rumors continue to swirl about what led to Perry's unexpected passing, a friend who was with him only a day before his death spoke out in his defense. Some have speculated that the actor, who previously struggled with subtance abuse, had relapsed prior to the incident. Athenna Crosby recalled her final moments with Perry during an interview with Fox News Digital, claiming that she didn't notice anything out of the ordinary with him when they met for lunch that week.

“I am now recalling all of the details about it just because the situation has been so tragic. And I’ve been kind of thinking like, ‘OK, was there anything that I, I guess, should have noticed or was there anything that stuck out to me?’ And honestly, no, there wasn’t,” she explained. “He was so normal. He ordered a cheeseburger and had a Diet Coke and really just a normal day like any other day.” What do you think of the cast of Friends attending Matthew Perry's funeral? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

