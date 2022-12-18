Cecily Strong bid farewell to Saturday Night Live, over the weekend, after spending 11 seasons on the iconic series. Her run has made her the longest-tenured female cast member in the show’s history

Strong officially announced her departure while playing her recurring character Cathy Anne during the Weekend Update.

“I think it’s going to give me some much-needed stability,” Strong joked during the segment. “I got friends on the inside, they seem to be doing OK.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Cecily Strong attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Strong’s departure was also addressed by her fellow cast members in a separate sketch set in a Radio Shack.

“Honestly I don’t think Radio Shack could have survived this long without Cecily,” Kenan Thompson said. “Every time she came to work, she had a new character or a new accent or a new impression that would just blow you away. She’d have a power and a joy to her performance that made you remember why you loved working at Radio Shack in the first place.”

In a post on its social media page, Saturday Night Live wrote: “Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We’ll miss you, Cecily!” The post featured a sign reading, “We’ll miss you, Cecily.”

Strong joined Saturday Night Live back in 2012 during its 38th season. She began by hosting Weekend Update with Seth Meyers as well as Colin Jost. Michael Che later replaced her when he joined the cast in the 40th season.

As for Strong’s future outside of SNL, she currently stars in Schmigadoon for Apple TV+. She also serves as a co-producer on the show.

Check out Strong’s last appearance on SNL below.

[Via]