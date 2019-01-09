directorial debut
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Teases "Creed III," Hints At Future "Creedverse" ProjectsJordan dishes down on his directorial debut.ByDiya Singhvi897 Views
- MoviesQuestlove Marks His Directorial Debut For Upcoming Documentary "Black Woodstock"Questlove's working on something great. ByChantilly Post1.7K Views
- TV50 Cent To Make Directorial Debut On This Week’s Episode Of “Power”50 Cent also confirmed that the original theme song will be back this week as well.
ByKevin Goddard3.4K Views
- Original ContentR.I.P John Singleton: The Importance Of "Boyz N The Hood"John Singleton told stories of Black America to a Hollywood audience that weren’t nearly prepared for realities of the inner-city.ByAron A.4.0K Views
- Entertainment50 Cent Announces His Directorial Debut On "Power"50 Cent is hyping up the new season of "Power."ByAlex Zidel15.3K Views
- MusicDrake Praises Jonah Hill's "Mid90s" MovieDrake showed Jonah Hill some love on Instagram.ByAron A.6.5K Views