Kendrick Lamar’s Leaked Verse For Frank Ocean’s “Nights” Has Fans Split

Social media users feel strongly about Kendrick's scrapped "Nights" verse.

Kendrick Lamar has been making plenty of headlines in recent months for his viral lyrical battle with Drake. He went viral for a far more surprising reason today, however, as one of his scrapped verses recently surfaced. The verse in question was for Frank Ocean's "Nights," and is now making its rounds online.

As expected, the verse is pretty raw and seems to showcase Kendrick experimenting to find a direction before recording a final cut. It's earned mixed reactions from social media users so far, who are sounding off on X. While some think Kendrick really cooked with this one, and are disappointed that it was left off the record, others are relieved it was.

Kendrick Lamar's "Nights" Verse Surfaces Online

"I fw Kendrick but sometimes this n***a does bullsh*t on instrumentals and make weird a** voices and people swear it’s experimental," one user writes, "Sh*t sounds horrible." Another simply says, "No way people are calling this bad." Obviously, whether or not Kendrick's verse would have been a good addition to the iconic track is still up for debate.

It remains unclear exactly why the version of "Nights" featuring Kendrick was never formally released. Of course, it's possible that Ocean simply felt like he had a hit without it, or that the verse didn't fit in with the rest of Blonde. Either way, supporters are glad to finally get to hear it, if only to know what could have been.

Social Media Users React To Kendrick Lamar's Leaked "Nights" Verse