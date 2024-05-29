Frank Ocean's "Blonde" Cracks The Top 40 For The First Time Since 2016

8 years ago Frank Ocean released his new album Blonde at the end of a truly strange series of events. He had gone a full 4 years of mostly silence following his Grammy-winning debut studio album Channel Orange. That's when a mysterious website a livestream popped up online showing periodic clips of Frank assembling a staircase with teases of new music. That project ultimately became Endless, a visual album released through Def Jam, Frank's label at the time. But the full picture became clear just the next day when Ocean shared his real follow-up album Blonde, released under his own label.

The album went on to be massively acclaimed and viewed by many as one of the best albums of 2016 and by some even one of the best albums of the entire 2010s. Clearly, love for the record hasn't died down in the years since it was released. Just this week the project climbed back up to the highest spot its hit on the Billboard 200 since its original run on the chart in 2016. This week it lands at #34 on the albums chart. Beloved songs from the album like "Nights" and "Ivy" have racked up more than 700 million streams on Spotify. While the album's biggest song "Pink & White" currently sits with over 1 billion streams. Check out the fans discussing Ocean's newest chart placement below.

Frank Ocean's "Blonde" Rises Up The Charts

Blonde recently appeared surprisingly high on Apple Music's Top 100 Albums of All Time chart. The streaming service placed the record at the number five spot. It sparked debate among even those who are fans of the record questioning if it was too high.

