Australian Travis Scott Fans Act Completely Out Of Control At "Circus Maximus" Concert

This is not a good look.

There's no doubt that there is a certain level of excitement that comes with attending a Travis Scott concert. They induce rage, mosh pits, and uncontrollable screaming and shouting. With that hype atmosphere comes additional safety risks, though, as people know all too well by now. The effects from the 2021 ASTROWORLD tragedy in Houston are still present today, even though some try to ignore it. Since then, Scott has promised more sound security all around going forward at all of his shows. For the most part, that seems to have been put into place. Sure, mini earthquakes have been caused a couple of times. But from afar, the raging seemed to be controlled more effectively while still maintaining that experience that concertgoers of Scott's come to expect. Overall, it's been a win-win for everyone.

However, that run of safety kind of came to an end yesterday just hours before La Flame's Circus Maximus show in Australia. According to footage acquired across social media from TMZ Hip Hop, fans were acting extremely recklessly. Most of the wild actions seemed to have taken place prior to him hitting the stage, as people were attempting to tear down the steel barricades while waiting in line. Others can even be seen hurling objects at one another.

Travis Scott Ragers Hurl Objects, Rip Down Barricades & More

Then, inside the venue, people were sprinting towards the stage, but security was trying to be as resistant as possible. As you can see above, one kid was repeatedly getting thrown to the ground by one guard. Another would eventually join in and keep the boy pinned down. Police on horseback were also peppered throughout the massive crowds outside of Marvel Stadium to contain the madness. Circus Maximus is now the highest selling rap tour ever (and for good reason). But we do advise anyone going to any of the remaining shows to be extremely cautious and mindful.