Australian Travis Scott Fans Act Completely Out Of Control At "Circus Maximus" Concert

BYZachary Horvath172 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Travis Scott Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during Travis Scott Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour at SoFi Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Live Nation)
This is not a good look.

There's no doubt that there is a certain level of excitement that comes with attending a Travis Scott concert. They induce rage, mosh pits, and uncontrollable screaming and shouting. With that hype atmosphere comes additional safety risks, though, as people know all too well by now. The effects from the 2021 ASTROWORLD tragedy in Houston are still present today, even though some try to ignore it. Since then, Scott has promised more sound security all around going forward at all of his shows. For the most part, that seems to have been put into place. Sure, mini earthquakes have been caused a couple of times. But from afar, the raging seemed to be controlled more effectively while still maintaining that experience that concertgoers of Scott's come to expect. Overall, it's been a win-win for everyone.

However, that run of safety kind of came to an end yesterday just hours before La Flame's Circus Maximus show in Australia. According to footage acquired across social media from TMZ Hip Hop, fans were acting extremely recklessly. Most of the wild actions seemed to have taken place prior to him hitting the stage, as people were attempting to tear down the steel barricades while waiting in line. Others can even be seen hurling objects at one another.

Read More: Killer Mike & Dave Chappelle Team Up For “Still Talkin That Sh*t” Tour

Travis Scott Ragers Hurl Objects, Rip Down Barricades & More

Then, inside the venue, people were sprinting towards the stage, but security was trying to be as resistant as possible. As you can see above, one kid was repeatedly getting thrown to the ground by one guard. Another would eventually join in and keep the boy pinned down. Police on horseback were also peppered throughout the massive crowds outside of Marvel Stadium to contain the madness. Circus Maximus is now the highest selling rap tour ever (and for good reason). But we do advise anyone going to any of the remaining shows to be extremely cautious and mindful.

More Footage From The Concert

What are your thoughts on Travis Scott fans in Australia acting out? Do you think this sort of behavior will eventually lead to more tragic accidents? How bad of a look is this for Trav? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Travis Scott. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Takes Unique Approach To Teasing “Eternal Atake 2”

[Via] [Via] [Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...