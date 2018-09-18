perform
- MusicBusta Rhymes Blasts Rappers Performing With Backing TracksBusta told the younger MCs to cut the crap and cut the vocals behind their performances.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ.I.D Explains Why It's Hard To Perform "The Forever Story"The Atlanta rap leader said that performing through that stellar album's material leaves him emotionally "cooked."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ Balvin & Bad Bunny To Perform At Super Bowl Halftime Show: ReportThey will reportedly be joining scheduled performers, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.By Lynn S.
- MusicMeek Mill, A$AP Rocky & DaBaby To Perform At Wireless Festival 2020: See LineupMeek is finally going across the pond for his first UK performance.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSummer Walker Responds To Fans Booing Her: "I Do Not Sing On Couches"Pay upBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBig Sean, A$AP Ferg, Normani & More Added To Perform At 2019 VMA'sBig Sean, A$AP Ferg, Normani, Ozuna & H.E.R.are taking the stage at the 2019 VMA's.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne Performs His "Old Town Road" Remix At Lollapalooza 2019: WatchLil Wayne found it in himself to wow the Lollapalooza crowd last night.By Devin Ch
- MusicTeyana Taylor Gets Soulful & Groovy For "Hold On" Performance On "Ellen"Teyana Taylor did the damn thing!By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan & Margot Robbie Reflect On Shooting "In the Nude"Michael B. Jordan and Margot Robbie talk about what it's like to act in the nude, while an entire production crew watches their every move.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B To Perform At 2019 AVN Awards: ReportCardi B is going to be the first female to headline the "Oscars of Porn."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Peep Fans Worldwide Hold Vigils On The Anniversary Of His DeathFans grouped together on the anniversary of Lil Peep's death.By Devin Ch
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Cardi B To Join Bruno Mars In Hawaii For Performance At Aloha StadiumCardi B and Snoop Dogg are headed to Hawaii just a couple days after Christmas. By Chantilly Post
- MusicHalsey, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes & More To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowIt's angel season. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJeremih & Ty Dolla $ign Perform “The Light” On Jimmy Kimmel LiveWatch Ty Dolla $ign & Jeremih perform "The Light" on Kimmel.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFoxy Brown Responds To NYFW Debacle: "We Were Handed A Handwritten, Undated, Check"Foxy Brown is decisively eloquent in her response to NYFW designer LaQuan Smith.By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Reportedly Readying New Fragrance "Be Grande"Ariana Grande's coming through with another scent for the fans. By Chantilly Post