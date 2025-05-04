Travis Scott continues to rack up accolades. The success of his new track, “4x4,” has made him the second rap star with the most songs to surpass over 100 million streams.

NFR Podcast tweeted about La Flame’s accomplishment on Saturday, acknowledging Hip Hop All Day. “4x4” premiered in January. The track would support the premiere of WWE’s Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

The song would become the official theme song for Netflix’s WWE Raw. Travis Scott would appear in the debut episode in part of his new involvement with the WWE. Currently, Scott is involved in a storyline that involves feuding with former champion Cody Rhodes.

Travis Scott “4x4” Milestone

"4x4" features a 2016 sample from Tennessee State University’s “Aristocrat of Bands,” who covered Migos’ “Say Sum.” It’s a salute to Black musical traditions and the cultural depth of HBCU performances. The horns surge with purpose, anchoring the track’s explosive rhythm while elevating Scott’s voice above the fray.

As part of the rollout, Scott invited HBCU bands to audition for a Coachella 2025 performance, pledging financial support to selected groups. The move reflects his effort to bridge mainstream platforms with educational spaces that have long shaped American music. It also nods to his Houston roots and his commitment to community-building through sound.

“4x4” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Scott’s fifth chart-topping single. Its steep fall in the following weeks mirrored modern chart unpredictability, but its cultural imprint remained. With its explosive soundscape and reverence for Black musical lineage, “4x4” is more than a hit—it’s a statement of identity and influence.