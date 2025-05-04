News
Music
Travis Scott's "4x4" Secures Him No.2 Rapper With Most Over 100 Million Streamed Songs
Travis Scott Circus Maximus tour is the highest grossing hip-hop tour of all time. The tour continues this summer overseas.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
5 hrs ago
