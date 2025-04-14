Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Hangs Out With Dad & Aunt Kendall Jenner At Coachella

Under the glowing desert sky of Coachella, Travis Scott delivered one of his most anticipated performances since the Astroworld tragedy—and this time, his seven-year-old daughter Stormi was there to cheer him on deep into the night. TMZ captured footage of Stormi perched on a family friend’s shoulders in a private VIP section, laughing with adults and swaying to her father’s high-energy set. Despite the late hour—around 12:30 a.m.—she looked lively and engaged, soaking in the music and atmosphere like a seasoned festivalgoer. The exclusive area also included Travis’ longtime friends Justin Bieber and Fai Khadra, underscoring how tightly connected his inner circle remains.

Sources close to the family say Kylie Jenner was also backstage during the performance. She spent time with Stormi before returning to the main festival area. She was seen earlier in the evening with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The two were spotted displaying affection. After, Kylie made her way to support her daughter and former partner behind the scenes. Kylie and Travis reportedly maintain a strong co-parenting relationship. According to insiders, they shared a brief, friendly conversation backstage while ensuring Stormi was part of the experience. Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s sister, was also present, adding to the layered family presence during the night’s festivities.

Travis Scott & Stormi At Coachella

Travis Scott’s Coachella set marked another milestone in his ongoing return to the stage after the devastating 2021 Astroworld incident, which left ten people dead and many more injured. Since then, he’s performed at several high-profile shows, but Coachella stands apart. It’s one of the most visible platforms in global music culture—and Saturday night, the Houston rapper used it to reconnect not just with fans but also with his daughter. Stormi’s presence added a deeply personal dimension to the performance. Watching her father command the stage with such intensity—amid flashing lights and roaring applause—clearly sparked joy. Her reaction also offered a rare, humanizing glimpse into the private life of an artist whose public persona is often shrouded in fire and spectacle.