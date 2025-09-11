Zohran Mamdani Slammed For His Love Of Dipset Over Their 9/11 Lyrics

Syndication: The Record
Zohran Mamdani works the crowd at the 2025 NYC Pride March on June 29 in New York City. © Yannick Peterhans/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Zohran Mamdani has vocalized his love for several New York hip-hop artists since launching his campaign for mayor.

Zohran Mamdani's critics are attempting to use his love of Dipset against him. In a piece published by Just The News, chief investigative correspondent Jerry Dunleavy claims the iconic hip-hop group worshipped the Taliban as well as Al-Qaeda and glorified the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Mamdani, the presumptive future Democratic mayor of New York City, shared a picture of Cam'ron and Juelz Santana in a post celebrating July 4th on X (formerly Twitter) in 2024.

The criticism stems from The Diplomats 2003 album, Diplomatic Immunity. Across the album, they make reference to the Twin Towers on several occasions. They also previously referred to themselves as the “Dipset Taliban”, “Harlem’s own Taliban”, and “Harlem’s Al-Qaeda.”

When John Solomon of Just The News posted the article on X (formerly Twitter), fans scolded him. "Zohran listening to Dipset is just more proof he is a real New Yorker," one user replied. Another wrote: "Omfg your talking about the Diplomats…. Only thing Mamdani is guilty of is being a New Yorker."

Zohran Mamdani's ties to hip-hop have been pointed out several times since he began campaigning for mayor. Earlier in his life, he released several hip-hop songs, which have since gone viral on social media. He also recently attended Wu-Tang Clan's final show at Madison Square Garden.

Read More: 50 Cent Fires Back At Zohran Mamdani's "Breakfast Club" Diss

Zohran Mamdani Charlie Kirk

Zohran Mamdani has also making headlines for condemning political violence in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death. The right-wing political commentator was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. "I'm horrified by the shooting of Charlie Kirk at a college event in Utah," Mamdani wrote on X afterward. "Political violence has no place in our country."

In the replies to the post, supporters had mixed reactions. "He wouldn’t be horrified if it was you. He would actually joke about it. Stand the f*ck up," one user wrote. Another added: "You saying even though charlie kirk has spread islamophobic racist lies about you is so professional. This is the man i want as a mayor. You are a class act mamdani."

Read More: Wu-Tang Clan Supports Democratic Nominee Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign Video At Final NYC Show

