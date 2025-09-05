Wu-Tang Clan Inducted In Billboard's Hip-Hop Hall Of Fame

The Wu-Tang Clan are not in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame yet, but their legendary status means it's only a matter of time. Billboard recently gave them the honor of an induction into their Hip-Hop Hall Of Fame during their R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players 2025 event this week.

The RZA, Cappadonna, and Raekwon were there to accept the award on behalf of one of the greatest artistic forces hip-hop has ever seen. After a brief welcome from Billboard's CEO Mike Van and warm, excited cheers from the crowd, they took the mic.

"When you think about 'Hall Of Fame,' you're thinking about it being full of people with fame," the RZA remarked. "But there are so many other people who are not famous that help build our culture, help build the careers of the artists. [...] When we was doing [hip-hop] at first, not 500 people knew how to do it. Now it's spread across the world, become a global multi-billion dollar movement that's feeding families all over the world... To those who may watch this, keep the culture alive, strive to bring forth inspiration, don't be shy to be yourself, don't be shy to be different." He also thanked his Wu-Tang colleagues and executives and reflected on their journey.

Wu-Tang Clan Hall Of Fame

"Billboard, we appreciate the accolades, the love through the years," Raekwon expressed. "It's been a long time, man. We've been in this game for almost 30-something years... And to the new artists out there that's doing their thing, let me leave you a jewel real quick. Let's continue to grow, to prosper, and to be innovative. To be innovative. Because we make this culture what it is today, you know? When you sit down and you think about music, music is the pulse to life, right? So it's important for us to preserve it, protect it, and stand on it on a real level."