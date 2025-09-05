Wu-Tang Clan Inducted In Billboard's Hip-Hop Hall Of Fame

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 114 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wu Tang Clan Inducted Billboard Hip Hop Hall Of Fame Hip Hop News
The Wu-Tang Clan performs in Louisville at the Expo Five in January 2011. Wu-Tang Clan in Louisville. © Marty Pearl/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Raekwon, the RZA, and Cappadonna represented the Wu-Tang Clan at Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players 2025 event.

The Wu-Tang Clan are not in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame yet, but their legendary status means it's only a matter of time. Billboard recently gave them the honor of an induction into their Hip-Hop Hall Of Fame during their R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players 2025 event this week.

The RZA, Cappadonna, and Raekwon were there to accept the award on behalf of one of the greatest artistic forces hip-hop has ever seen. After a brief welcome from Billboard's CEO Mike Van and warm, excited cheers from the crowd, they took the mic.

"When you think about 'Hall Of Fame,' you're thinking about it being full of people with fame," the RZA remarked. "But there are so many other people who are not famous that help build our culture, help build the careers of the artists. [...] When we was doing [hip-hop] at first, not 500 people knew how to do it. Now it's spread across the world, become a global multi-billion dollar movement that's feeding families all over the world... To those who may watch this, keep the culture alive, strive to bring forth inspiration, don't be shy to be yourself, don't be shy to be different." He also thanked his Wu-Tang colleagues and executives and reflected on their journey.

Read More: Diddy Confessed to Blocking Wu-Tang Clan From The Radio, Claims Ghostface Killah

Wu-Tang Clan Hall Of Fame

"Billboard, we appreciate the accolades, the love through the years," Raekwon expressed. "It's been a long time, man. We've been in this game for almost 30-something years... And to the new artists out there that's doing their thing, let me leave you a jewel real quick. Let's continue to grow, to prosper, and to be innovative. To be innovative. Because we make this culture what it is today, you know? When you sit down and you think about music, music is the pulse to life, right? So it's important for us to preserve it, protect it, and stand on it on a real level."

"I want to thank all the fans, Billboard, and Steve Rifkind because without him, it wouldn't even be no Wu-Tang," Cappadonna concluded. "He believed in us, he believed in the dream, and when everybody else was scared, he put us on. This the man right here, you know what I'm saying? So I want to say what Rae said to me before. It only takes a lesson a day just to analyze life. One time and a respectable mind. God is the greatest, peace." Steve Rifkind came up to the stage to greet the artists he opened Loud Records' doors for 23 years ago.

Read More: Wu-Tang Clan Supports Democratic Nominee Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign Video At Final NYC Show

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Rich Polk/Getty Images Music RZA Makes Case For Wu-Tang Clan's "Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame" Inclusion 2.3K
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images News RZA Says Raekwon Is Holding Up Wu-Tang's New Album & Rae Responds On Twitter [Update: RZA Further Explains Situation w/ Raekwon] 25.6K
Wu Tang Clan Ernie Johnson Jr Final Chamber Tour Trailer Hip Hop News Music Wu-Tang Clan Tap Ernie Johnson Jr. To Narrate Stunning "The Final Chamber" Tour Trailer 1399
wu-tang clan Music Wu-Tang Clan's Las Vegas Residency 2024: Dates, Tickets & More 680
Comments 0