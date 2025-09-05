Diddy's Daughters Rock The Runway At Nightclub Event With Family's Support

Diddy continues his attempts to evade his federal prison sentence and reverse to an acquittal regarding his conviction for charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. But elsewhere, Sean Combs' family is making sure to keep busy in other areas amid their staunch support.

Furthermore, according to TMZ, his twin daughters D'Lila and Chance Combs recently walked the runway at Ellaé Lisqué's tenth anniversary show at Los Angeles' AVALON Hollywood & Bardot nightclub on Thursday night (September 4). They wore matching purple dresses and celebrated another big milestone following their high school graduation a few months ago.

In addition, some of Diddy's other family members were also in attendance. His son Christian "King" Combs greeted the red carpet with his little sister Love, and Quincy Brown was also there. He's the son of the late Kim Porter that the Bad Boy mogul adopted back when they were together.

Despite all the chaos and scrutiny surrounding his case and the allegations against him, the family continues to hold their heads high and stand by him. We will soon find out more or less when the New York executive will be able to see them again.

When Is Diddy Getting Sentenced?

Diddy's sentencing date for his federal conviction is set for October 3, which is less than a month away. Ahead of that, his legal team continued their efforts to reverse the ruling and secure an acquittal, or at least a new trial. As to why, defense attorneys argue that Combs' conviction is based on an out-dated definition of "prostitution" in the federal Mann Act of 1910, which is the legal ground on which the court convicted him.

However, we have to wait and see if any of these efforts will actually be successful. Still, the upcoming sentence could go in many different directions.