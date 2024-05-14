Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Avoiding Lil Rod’s Lawsuit Claim

Despite being accused of attempting to evade Lil Rod's lawsuit, Cuba Gooding Jr. is not keeping his opinions about the legal drama to himself. Cuba Gooding Jr. is accused of eluding court process servers in relation to a case producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. filed alleging sexual assault. Jones accuses the Oscar-winning actor of acting inappropriately while on a boat in the U.S. Virgin Islands. With the filing of the lawsuit, Jones has elevated Gooding Jr. and Diddy to a prominent position, intensifying the conflict in a complex legal dispute.

With the filing of the lawsuit, Jones has put a light on both Gooding and Diddy, intensifying the conflict and the complex legal battle that is ongoing. Tyrone Blackburn, the lawyer for Jones, has attempted, but failed, to serve legal documents on Gooding. Jones Lawyer states, "The difficulty in serving Mr. Gooding points to a deliberate attempt to evade these very serious claims."

Read More: Cuba Gooding Jr. Addresses Lil Rod's Sexual Assault Allegations In Diddy Lawsuit

Cuba Gooding Jr. Barks Back At Allegations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Cuba Gooding Jr. Arrives at NYS Supreme Court for sentencing on October 13, 2022 in New York City. The Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., plead guilty to charges of forcible touching and sex abuse. The criminal charges Gooding plead guilty to were brought against him after a worker at a New York nightclub alleged he forcibly kissed her, while he also faced charges stemming from three other incidents in which he stood accused of forcible touching or abuse. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The claim is based on an event that occurred aboard Diddy's boat in January 2023. According to Jones, Cuba Gooding Jr. groped him without getting his explicit consent. The complaint states that neither Gooding nor Diddy took significant action to address or stop the situation after Jones forcefully rejected Gooding's attempts. Gooding isn't keeping quiet about the case. When the actor learned about the allegations, he was shocked, he said in an interview with "Patrick Bet-David Podcast." He said, "It's crazy, that's the craziest thing I'd ever [heard]… and then, hey how about me?" he said. "I wake up in the morning, I turn [on] the show…I was like, excuse me, [they] pull me into this!"

In addition, Gooding talked about the now-infamous picture of him and Jones. The Oscar winner said, "You made it look the way you wanted it to look, but that [photo]… we were just listening to music." He added that there were over 300 people on the yacht at the time of the alleged incident. Gooding described the legal action as merely an attempt to coerce Diddy into paying money. Overall, the case and legal battle will only get messier from here.

Read More: Ice Cube Learned How To Cry From Cuba Gooding Jr.

[via]