Ice Cube Learned How To Cry From Cuba Gooding Jr.

Ice Cube, a rap legend who successfully ventured into acting, faced a unique challenge while filming Boys N The Hood-connecting with his emotions. In a surprising twist, he sought guidance from his co-star, Cuba Gooding Jr., who was known for his emotional performances. During a recent episode of Patrick Bet-David's PBD Podcast, Gooding Jr. shared an anecdote from the set of Boyz N The Hood, where Cube openly admitted his struggle to shed tears for a scene.

Boys N The Hood was an extremely influential film. It was directed by John Singelton and starred Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, and Nia Long, among others. Cube was at the heights of his rap career and transitioned to acting seamlessly in his role as Doughboy. Ice Cube apparently sought help from his co-stars to learn how to act. When it was time for Cube to get emotional and tear up on screen, he turned to Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. Taught Ice Cube To Cry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Ice Cube and Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy attend the Special Merit Awards Ceremony & 66th Annual GRAMMY Nominees Reception during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“He knocked on my trailer. He sat in there and said, ‘I can’t do this crying shit. I’m not built like that,'” said Cuba Gooding Jr., who played Ice Cube’s childhood friend. “I said, ‘What do you mean?’ Now I’m his acting coach. I got Ice Cube asking me for help ’cause he’s gotta cry in this scene where I say to him, ‘You only got one brother left.’ He continued saying, “I said, ‘Cube, the only advice I can give you is, if you’re trying to cry, you’re gonna look stupid. Just say whatever you feel when you think about the homies you lost.’ He looked at me and walked out.”

Cuba also shared a tidbit about shooting the actual scene with Ice Cube. He said, “We did the scene and you seen him. I don’t remember any tears, but I’m not supposed to cry during that scene and I’m trying to hold it back.” Gooding Jr. concluded, “It was magic for these two kids who connected because now he wasn’t scared. It doesn’t matter if he cries ’cause he’s not supposed to cry. The grief is in his face.” Overall, Cuba and Ice Cube shared one of the most memorable scenes ever together.

