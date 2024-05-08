Cuba Gooding Jr. Addresses Lil Rod's Sexual Assault Allegations In Diddy Lawsuit

Filming Italy 2022 - Day 1 - Red Carpet
SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, ITALY - JUNE 09: Cuba Gooding Jr. attends the Filming Italy 2022 red carpet on June 09, 2022 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images)

Cuba Gooding Jr. accuses Lil Rid of "going after the money."

In February of this year, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones added another to Diddy's long list of lawsuits. The producer, who worked alongside Diddy on The Love Album: Off the Grid, accuses him of sexual harassment, drugging, and more. Roughly a month after filing the suit, Lil Rod added another defendant, Cuba Gooding Jr.

Lil Rod claims that when Diddy introduced him to Gooding Jr., things took a turn for the worse. Allegedly, Gooding Jr. began "touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’ legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders." Lil Rod alleges that he "rejected his advances," but that Gooding Jr. didn't stop until being "forcibly pushed" away.

Cuba Gooding Jr. Accuses Lil Rod Of "Going After The Money"

Now, Gooding Jr. has addressed the lawsuit during an appearance on the PBD Podcast. “I think whatever [Diddy’s] dealing with, he’s on his journey, man,” he explained, “I think that God has got him on a path where— I can’t imagine that he’s st*pid enough to do whatever he’s doing and keep it on his premises. I think that the raid and all of that stuff, only time will tell – who was involved, who had been a frequent guest in these places and areas."

“It’s funny because my lawyers said, y’know, ‘Every outlet in the world wants to talk to you,’ and again, I’m like, ‘I’m not defining myself from some headline in the press.’ So I stay quiet,” he continued. “This guy who’s suing him [is] going after the money, man. I’m sure, and by the way, I don’t know P. Diddy’s life. I don’t know what he’s going through […] We were acquaintances, just like I just showed you. Two–three times I’ve seen him.” What do you think of Lil Rod accusing Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual assault? What about his response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
