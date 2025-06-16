Diddy's Sons Justin And Christian "King" Combs Send Him Father's Day Well-Wishes Amid Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Diddy Sons Justin Christian King Combs Fathers Day Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Sean Combs during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's family has shown up in court to support him in his federal trial, and they have made that solidarity clear online as well.

Diddy has a few celebrity supporters amid his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking and more, but there's nothing like familial solidarity. The Combs family has stood by the Bad Boy mogul throughout it all, and this Sunday (June 15), his sons celebrated Father's Day despite the distance between them.

Justin and Christian "King" Combs took to their respective Instagram pages to share special messages for Sean Combs. "Happy Fathers Day Pops!! I Love you & miss you !!! We waiting for you at [house emoj]," King Combs captioned his post. The picture included is of Puff holding a young Christian at a red carpet.

On the other hand, Justin posted a black-and-white video of his father speaking to him and his other sons. "HAPPY FATHER’S DAY POPS THANK YOU FOR GIVING ME LIFE & ALWAYS BEING PRESENT! MY SUPER HERO! I’M W YOU 4EVER NO MATTTER WHAT!! MISS YOU & LOVE YOU," he captioned the post.

Via Instagram stories and other social media posts, Diddy's family supported him in other ways. According to TMZ, whoever runs his two-year-old daughter Love's Instagram account also posted some celebratory Father's Day content. Amid the Diddy trial, this is probably very heartening for him right now.

Read More: Judge Mathis Thinks Kanye West And Diddy's Other Friends Should Support Puff At Trial

Diddy Trial

Speaking of which, there was a big update in court today (Monday, June 16), on the 24th day of trial. It could change how the defense moves in the very near future, but we will have to see what happens.

We're talking about how Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed a juror in the Diddy trial. The juror had given conflicting statements about where he resided. He reportedly said the Bronx on some occasions, and New Jersey on others.

But Diddy's defense team thinks this is grounds for a mistrial. They advised against this dismissal because this juror was one of the few Black jurors in this case. Now that the dismissal actually went through, we will see if they motion for a mistrial quickly.

Previous efforts to throw this case out proved unsuccessful, so we will see if this hypothetical attempt will be different. Either way, it's just the latest controversy in a whirlwind of a legal process.

Read More: Diddy’s Team Raises Concerns About Diversity After Juror Gets Disqualified

