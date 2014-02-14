hip hop power couples
- Relationships21 Lil Harold Slips Up And Calls 21 Savage & Latto A Cute CoupleWhen talking to Hot 107.9, the Slaughter Gang affiliate almost completely forgot about the rumored couple's uncertain status.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsWhat Did Dreka Do? Her Role In Kevin Gates' CareerIn the early days of Kevin Gates' career, his girl was responsible for everything from DJing his shows to handing out his CDs to strangers. By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsInstagram Gallery: Lil Durk & India Royale Family Moments"I found her ain't gotta find her no more."
By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsRihanna & A$AP Rocky's Romance Heats Up With Miami Baecation: ReportRihanna and A$AP Rocky were reportedly spotted in Miami.By Kevin Quinitchett
- RelationshipsCommon Shares What He Loves About Tiffany HaddishTiffany and Common are still going strong.
By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsLil Uzi Vert Expresses His Love For JT, Says She's Got Him "Making Bangers"Things are only heating up between the hip-hop couple. By hnhh
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Hip-Hop Couples All Boo’d UpThese couples kill it every time.By E Gadsby
- MusicNicki Minaj Reportedly Not Married To Boyfriend Kenneth Petty...YetThe rumors ran wild after she called him her "husband."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentThe Jenner Effect: Kylie's Influence On Travis ScottTracing signs of a Kylie Jenner influence on her man's, Travis Scott.By Aahil Dayani
- Original ContentCardi B & Offset's Relationship: A Complete HistoryCardi B and Offset's relationship may be over, but their story remains an interesting one. By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsJerrika Karlae Decided To Rap And It's Working: "U Ain't Slime Enough" Rapper Talks Music, Relationships & MoreINTERVIEW: Jerrika Karlae is ready for her rap-game close-up.By Rose Lilah
- RelationshipsKendrick Lamar & Fiancée Celebrate Pulitzer Prize Win In Vatican CityKendrick Lamar & Whitney Alford hit up the pope's home to celebrate Pulitzer win.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYFN Lucci Snaps At Hater Critiquing His Relationship With Reginae CarterYFN Lucci reminds a hater that the age gap between he and Reginae isn't as great as they think.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentValentine's Day Hip-Hop Couple GoalsLet's celebrate love.By Phelisha Cassup
- Original Content21 Savage & Amber Rose's Most In-Love Instagram MomentsAmber Rose and 21 Savage wax their love for each other on the 'gram.By Robyn Merrett
- Music21 Savage Is "A Hoe Too" At Amber Rose's SlutWalk21 Savage is committed to the "SlutWalk" cause. By Mitch Findlay
- Music21 Savage Sings Amber Rose Love Songs21 Savage serenades Amber Rose with sweet love songs.By Rose Lilah
- Gossip21 Savage & Amber Rose Apparently The Real Deal21 Savage and Amber Rose are apparently doing more than casual dating.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPhotos: Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj For GQ MagazineMeek Mill shares photographs from his photoshoot with Nicki Minaj for GQ magazine.By Rose Lilah
- Original Content10 Songs Created By Hip-Hop CouplesA look at when couples came together to create records.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentHip-Hop's Power CouplesA list of the hottest hip-hop power couples! By William Cannon