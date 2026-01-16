Stop Snitching - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring Bossman Dlow

A$AP Rocky has finally come through with Don't Be Dumb, much to the delight of hip-hop fans everywhere. This is one of those projects that fans have been waiting on for a while. It feels like this has been teased for years, with no release in sight. Thankfully, the album is finally out, and it's been a fun listen so far. One of those fun songs is the track "Stop Snitching," which features the likes of Bossman Dlow. Overall, it is a unique song, especially when you consider what Bossman Dlow typically raps on. Having said that, there is some solid rapping here, and we're fans of the song so far.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Be Dumb
Quotable Lyrics From Stop Snitching
Drop-top Benz with all my pendants
Middle finger up, never pointin' with my index
'Bout to buy a stop sign shirt to stop the snitchin’
Won't drop a dime, do my time, standin' on the business