Stop Snitching - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring Bossman Dlow

"Stop Snitching" is the eighth track off "Don't Be Dumb," the latest album from superstar rapper A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky has finally come through with Don't Be Dumb , much to the delight of hip-hop fans everywhere. This is one of those projects that fans have been waiting on for a while. It feels like this has been teased for years, with no release in sight. Thankfully, the album is finally out, and it's been a fun listen so far. One of those fun songs is the track "Stop Snitching," which features the likes of Bossman Dlow. Overall, it is a unique song, especially when you consider what Bossman Dlow typically raps on. Having said that, there is some solid rapping here, and we're fans of the song so far.

