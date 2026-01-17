Jermaine Dupri Says Nipsey Hussle Was The Modern-Day Jesus

A Music Collaboration Unveiling Event
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 10: Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Nipsey Hussle was an important figure in hip-hop for his philanthropy and efforts to revitalize his hometown of Crenshaw.

Jermaine Durpi's controversial take on Nipsey Hussle being Jesus is growing legs again. Nearly seven full years ago, the Crenshaw rapper was fatally shot multiple times outside of his Marathon Clothing store in L.A. His death hit the rap and African American community hard as Nip was extremely charitable with his time and resources.

But while the news was crushing, Dupri shared a thought that wound up receive more backlash than support. Just a couple of weeks after his passing, the producer said on social media, "I believe Nip was Jesus." This comparison is trending again thanks to rapper Curtiss King's discussion of Dupri's post with his mom, who's a Christian minister per XXL, on his podcast.

While the reception isn't that great again per The Neighborhood Talk, King's mom isn't talking down on Dupri's thinking. "People’s understanding of who Jesus is is their understanding of who Jesus is. Jesus is not offended that someone saw Nip in him, because that’s his son." She adds, "That’s what it is to you. That’s why people overlook when the Bible says 'your personal savior.'"

As a result, Dupri revisited the topic, explaining his reasoning in a Substack post. He writes, "For some reasons every time I say something people get upset and really bent out of shape. I just be speaking my mind. The day of nips funeral. I saw so many videos of people saying amazing things about him and then I started listening to him talk in videos and I watched how he made people feel."

Nipsey Hussle's Community Service

Dupri adds, "He made peace amongst people in LA that normally ain’t on that... The Bible notes even his disciples didn't recognize him at first, suggesting a spiritual veil or their own limited perception prevented them from knowing him until he revealed himself."

He then concludes, "I believe many wouldn't recognize him due to modern skepticism, media, or their own preconceived notions, while others believe his divine nature, love, and truth would become apparent, drawing followers, especially the humble and outcast, much like the disciples initially struggled to know him until he revealed himself in familiar ways. I mean, it’s just my thoughts was yours?"

While his explanation probably won't change folks' minds, Nipsey was indeed a great human being. After being involved in gang life as young man, the Victory Lap artist started numerous projects to help those who were disadvantaged.

His efforts included the creations of Destination Crenshaw and Vector 90, for example. The latter was huge, giving kids opportunities to explore their passions for entrepreneurship and technology in Silicon Valley.

