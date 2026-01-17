Monsters - Song by Joyner Lucas

Massachusetts rapper Joyner Lucas followed up his biggest album to date in ADHD with a sequel in July 2025. The 18-song project, similar to its predecessor, brought about a big cast of side acts. Big Sean, Ava Max, blackbear, T-Pain, and Ty Dolla $ign are a few names present. However, Joyner is taking ADHD 2 to different places, expanding it with a RELOADED edition later this year. Per his social media, it's going to tack on eight more songs and this weekend, we have the first of the bunch in "Monsters." It's explosive and emotional as it stays on the album's themes of recovering mentally and battling his inner demons. Check it out below.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Rap
Album: ADHD 2 RELOADED (Coming Soon)
Quotable Lyrics from "Monsters"
And she go first, I been tryna find me on a soul search (What?)
Lost things that I love, but it don't hurt (What?)
Tried that therapy sh*t, but it don't work (No)
Hopin' I can find me with my own worth
But I know I gotta let my soul decide