Monsters - Song by Joyner Lucas

Joyner Lucas' "ADHD 2" is going to be growing in size very soon and this weekend he's giving us the first look at the "RELOADED" version.

Massachusetts rapper Joyner Lucas followed up his biggest album to date in ADHD with a sequel in July 2025. The 18-song project, similar to its predecessor, brought about a big cast of side acts. Big Sean , Ava Max, blackbear, T-Pain , and Ty Dolla $ign are a few names present. However, Joyner is taking ADHD 2 to different places, expanding it with a RELOADED edition later this year. Per his social media, it's going to tack on eight more songs and this weekend, we have the first of the bunch in "Monsters." It's explosive and emotional as it stays on the album's themes of recovering mentally and battling his inner demons. Check it out below.

