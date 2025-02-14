Muni Long Is Ready For A Passionate Evening On Sultry Ballad "Slow Grind"

Muni Long is promising some big things with this single.

Both of these vital records are equally just as awarded though, with each one nabbing her a golden gramophone for Best R&B Performance. All of that led up to Muni Long dropping Revenge last year, her sophomore album. It's been doing well for itself as a few songs are raking in over five million streams or more. But after that, Muni Long decided to latch onto other artists' records, specifically GloRilla , Toosii , and Teddy Swims. However, Valentine's Day has seemingly encouraged her to make a solo return with "Slow Grind" being that record. Like her other hits, this one is just as explosive and fiery as those. Moreover, it's got that late 90s R&B aesthetic that's been making steady comeback as of late. Muni expresses to her boo that she's game for a night of endless loving and warns those who tune in that they will experience a similarly pleasurable evening.

There are a lot of talented songwriters in the music industry. However, not all of them crave the attention or do not have the requisite vocal skills to become a star. That is not the case for two-time GRAMMY winner and Vero Beach, Florida native Muni Long. She's worked with some of the biggest stars on the planet in the R&B genre over the years. That list includes acts such as Mariah Carey , Rihanna and Ariana Grande . She's been applying all of that fruitful experience to her solo career over the last four years now and she's molded herself into one of strongest acts in the game. "Hrs & Hrs" was the track that put her on the map and 2023's "Made For Me" was what put her over the top.

