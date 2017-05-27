missing payment
- MusicChildish Gambino Accused Of Not Paying "Awaken, My Love!" Cover's TeamGiannina Antonette Oteto has for years accused the multi-hyphenate artist of refusing legal contact for supposedly due payments.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross' Baby Mama Exposes Private E-Mails With Child Support ReceiptsAfter all was said and done, Tia Kemp revealed she finally got her money.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBirdman Selling $13.5 Million Mansion After Defaulting On Payments: ReportBirdman gives up in his fight to save his luxurious Miami mansion.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Called Out By Jeweler Claiming He Never Paid For 25K BraceletPay your jeweler, Tekashi.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicThe Game Reportedly Sued By 40 Glocc For Allegedly Missing Outstanding PaymentsThe Game is getting sued for failure to pay 40 Glocc his money from 2012's fight.By Kevin Goddard
- Music2 Chainz Sued For Allegedly Missing Payments On Rolls Royce Phantom2 Chainz is reportedly getting sued for skipping out on a couple missed car payments.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRich The Kid Reportedly Sued For Missing Maybach PaymentRich The Kid is reportedly getting sued for missing his $6,620 Maybach payment back in March.By Kevin Goddard