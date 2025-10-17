Delulu - Song by Muni Long

Muni Long is continuing her R&B dominance with a gorgeous new track called "Delulu" that brings perfect fall vibes.

Little do you know, I'm tryna make you my baby (Baby) I’m quiet right now 'cause I'm crazy I’m falling in love with you, little do you know Little do you know, after the first link I'm tryna lock in, baby, clink, clink I'm not tryna take it slow, little do you know

Muni Long is one of those artists who simply cannot make a bad song. It just isn't in her DNA. Overall, her vocals continue to improve, and her new song "Delulu" proves that. In fact, this track is full of 80s R&B and pop vibes. From the dramatic strings to the vocals that are full of range and personality, Muni Long is putting her best foot forward here. Not to mention, the lyrics have that relatable quality to them. This song is an immediate hit in the making, and the reactions to the song on social media are proof of this. Hopefully, the artist has an album dropping soon. We would love to hear her expand on this sound.

