Jack Harlow Is Starring Alongside Matt Damon in New Apple TV+ Movie "The Instigators"

Jack Harlow's movie career might be taking off.

On August 9, Apple TV+ will launch The Instigators, a criminal comedy that takes a lighter approach to the heist genre. Starring in the next movie with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are Jack Harlow as well. The action-packed trailer was posted by the actors on Thursday, June 13. For a mere two and a half minutes, viewers are introduced to Damon as an ex-Marine planning his first robbery with the help of a younger, more experienced team, which includes Harlow.

The movie, which was first revealed a year ago, is the continuation of Harlow's acting career, which has drawn some "mixed" reviews. Although Harlow has received accolades for his performance, his previous film, a remake of White Men Can't Jump, was heavily criticized for being very much inferior to the original. Additionally, Paul Walter Hauser, Ron Perlman, Hong Chau, Michael Stuhlbarg, Alfred Molina, and Ving Rhames make up the rest of the all-star cast of The Instigators. Since Doug Liman is also directing it, perhaps people will begin to believe all those claims that "Apple TV has the best content." Someone someone instruct Netflix on how to accomplish this.

Jack Harlow Set To Star Alongside Matt Damon

In a 2022 interview, Harlow talked about getting his first acting job with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. “You know, I did the work to get it. I put the time in with the script, I sat with it. I considered things,” he explained. He continued saying, “I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do, and it came…. I just want to kill it. I just want to be good, and I want to do everything I can to make it good.” Furthermore, Jack Harlow is now loking to expand and solidify himself in the movie world.